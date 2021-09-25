Published: 1:00 PM September 25, 2021

Exmouth Community College students will go 24 hours with no phones to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer - Credit: Nastya Gepp

Exmouth Community College is busy preparing for a day that has been dubbed Tech Timeout.

On Thursday 30th September the entire school will go 24 hours with no phones to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, and their families.

When a young person is diagnosed with cancer, the first 24 hours is terrifying. By putting their phones on lockdown for a day, pupils from Exmouth College are hoping to raise money for young cancer patients and their families.

Rachel White, Head of PE at the college, said: “I’m really proud that the school is taking on this challenge and joining ‘Team Young Lives’, it feels great to be raising money and awareness to help this amazing charity. I’ve seen first-hand the difference the charity makes to the lives of children and young people with cancer.

Cancer turns families’ lives upside down, it’s so important that Young Lives vs Cancer are there from the point of diagnosis to provide all the support that they need so we want to raise as much as possible. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and hope everyone gets behind it”

Last year in Devon, Young Lives vs Cancer helped 170 families to find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them. They gave out 104 financial grants to the value of £24,101 helping families to cope with the costs of cancer. The Cancer Costs report from the charity found that families with a child on active treatment spend an extra £600 a month.

Steph Parker, fundraising engagement manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “By completing a Tech Timeout participants will not only help young cancer patients when they need it most, but it will also be a great experience for them too. By dropping their device for a day, they have a chance to connect with what’s going on around them.

"They may discover a new hobby, hear a new story or feel less anxious and we’re so grateful for the support from the school. Thanks to Exmouth Community College we will be able to help even more children and young people find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them.”

To support Exmouth Community College’s fundraising effort go to https://www.justgiving.com/team/ECCYear7. For more information about Young Lives vs Cancer’s work, go to www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk.