Community college technology students to display their work in exhibition
PUBLISHED: 09:51 24 September 2019
Picture: Exmouth Community College
Students from Exmouth Community College will be showcasing their talents during a special exhibition.
The work of GCSE and A-level students will be exhibited at Kennaway House, in Sidmouth, from Monday (September 30) until Friday, October 4.
The exhibition will feature pieces from students studying design technology specialising in product design, art and design, textiles and graphics.
Mrs Browne, head of design and technology at the community college, said: "We are really proud of all our students and their hard work and dedication that they have put into their GCSE and A Level courses.
"Students have produced some stunning and creative work that really showcases the wide range of skills and techniques they have learnt over these two year courses.
"At the college we are really fortunate to have excellent facilities and staff that go the extra mile to support our students."
