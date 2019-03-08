Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Community college technology students to display their work in exhibition

PUBLISHED: 09:51 24 September 2019

Exmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community College

Exmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community College

Picture: Exmouth Community College

Students from Exmouth Community College will be showcasing their talents during a special exhibition.

Exmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community CollegeExmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community College

The work of GCSE and A-level students will be exhibited at Kennaway House, in Sidmouth, from Monday (September 30) until Friday, October 4.

The exhibition will feature pieces from students studying design technology specialising in product design, art and design, textiles and graphics.

Mrs Browne, head of design and technology at the community college, said: "We are really proud of all our students and their hard work and dedication that they have put into their GCSE and A Level courses.

"Students have produced some stunning and creative work that really showcases the wide range of skills and techniques they have learnt over these two year courses.

Exmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community CollegeExmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community College

"At the college we are really fortunate to have excellent facilities and staff that go the extra mile to support our students."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

East Devon countryside a ‘strong candidate’ for national park status

Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

District council loan could secure Exmouth Museum’s future

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

East Devon countryside a ‘strong candidate’ for national park status

Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

District council loan could secure Exmouth Museum’s future

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth teenager crowned top BMX rider in the South West

Exmouth teenager Mia Farrow who has been crowned as the top BMX rider in the South West and number two nationally. Picture: JAMES ATKINSON

Last gasp Dave Richards try bags Withycombe home bonus point success

Action from the Withycombe Devon One win over Old Technicians. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Community college technology students to display their work in exhibition

Exmouth Community College art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth. Picture: Exmouth Community College

Cockles see off Maidenhead to sit top of the South West Premier table

Action from the Cockles 32-30 home win over Maidenhead. Picture ERFC

Exmouth Gig Club crew chalk up sub three hour time at iconic Thames Great River Race

The Exmouth Gig Team: L to R - Jo Williams, Sophie Cook (coxswain) , Jen Mills, Graham Deasy, Elizabeth Deasy, Dave Lomas, Dave Churchward, Gary Cook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists