Hustings: An introduction to the world of politics for new voter Lily

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019

East Devon hustings at Exmouth Community College. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

East Devon hustings at Exmouth Community College. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Community College student Lily Webber is voting for the first time and feels better prepared to make her choice after attending the Exmouth hustings event.

I attended my first Hustings on Thursday, November 28, and felt honoured to be selected to participate.

It was an exciting experience where I heard the candidates' responses to important questions.

As a person who has recently become eligible to vote, I felt like the hustings was an appropriate way to introduce myself into the world of politics.

Composed throughout, Claire Wright outlined her independent manifesto and expressed clearly her passion to protect our environment and local businesses.

I got the impression that Simon Jupp was adamant about reversing damage created and gave an emotive anecdote about his father to show the importance of services like the NHS.

Dan Wilson berated Mr Jupp's party and the way they have been dealing with issues regarding the NHS and education.

Discussion got heated when Claire Wright put it bluntly that the Government was 'paying lip service'.

Eleanor Rylance highlighted concerns about Brexit and says she wants it stopped whilst Henry Gent ensured his views outlined the fundamental problems within education in regards to the OFSTED system and boldly said it doesn't work, which got a lot of cheers, including mine.

I feel as though I have learnt quickly how important it is to educate yourself on politics as well as learning how to listen to each candidate's proposals, despite whether I agree with them or not.

The hustings was a great event to articulate my own political opinion and now I am able to use my vote with more confidence.

