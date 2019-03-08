Advanced search

Community College proms: pictures from the night

PUBLISHED: 15:56 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 08 July 2019

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Stretch limos, sports cars and a horse were among the forms of transport used by students to get to their traditional end-of-year celebration. (Gallery 1 of 3).

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Gallery 2 | Gallery 3

The seafront once again provided the back-drop for Exmouth Community College's Year 11 Proms at The Pavilion.

Scores of proud parents and families lined the seafront bathed in sunshine as pupils tried to out do each others entrances.

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

As in previous years, much of the attention was on the mode of transport with 4x4s, limos, Porches and Mini Coopers on show.

The students were dressed up with the boys sporting a range of tuxedos and the girls arriving in glitzy gowns. The students all danced the night away to mark the end of their school years.

Also celebrating post-exam freedom with an end-of-year prom were the college's post-16 students, who held their event at Exmouth's Ocean, on the seafront the night before.

Pictures courtesy of: Emma Crane, Kim Wyllie, Alan DaBreo and Steve Townsend of Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo ServicesExmouth Community College Prom 2019. Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

