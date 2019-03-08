Exmouth Community College has ‘effective’ safeguarding says Ofsted

Inspectors from Ofsted have said Exmouth Community College has ‘effective’ safeguarding following a recent visit

The safeguarding of children at Exmouth Community College has been judged to be ‘effective’, after concerns were raised.

Ofsted inspectors visited the college to carry out an assessment. In a letter to college principal Andrew Davis, inspector Kathy Maddocks said the assessment was made after Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman became concerned about the ‘effectiveness of safeguarding arrangements’ at the school.

The reason for these concerns remains unknown, with Mr Davis saying he is unsure what prompted the visit. Ofsted refusing to say why the issue was raised as it may ‘identify individuals involved’.

Mr Davis welcomed the inspection as an opportunity for the school to test its safeguarding processes.

He said: “It was a really good experience and really got to robustly test our safeguarding processes.

“It really is good for our organisation to be tested and it reassures parents to see that we are doing a really good job for the children.”

The school was previously subject of a full Ofsted report in November 2017 when the college was deemed to ‘require improvement’. On that occasion, the safeguarding was also assessed as ‘effective’.

In the latest report, Kathy Maddocks said Mr Davis had provided a school where children are safe.

She said: “There is no unprotected access to the site once the school day has begun.

“This is important because the school is set on a large, split site with many entrances and exits.”

The inspector said pupils behaved well in and out of the classroom.

She said: “You have identified areas where pupils felt less safe and have made sure there is a staff presence at duty times.

“Seeing several hundred pupils cross the bridge between the two sites at lesson changeover, in an orderly way, is a testament to the understanding of appropriate behaviour protocols.”

Kathy Maddocks said the number of pupils excluded has decreased from eight to one in the previous 12 months and there has been a decrease in cyber bullying.

However the inspector did say attendance at the college is below the national average and persistent absence is ‘too high’.