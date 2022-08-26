Exmouth Community College celebrate 'impressive set of GCSE results'

Year 11 students at Exmouth Community College have collected their GCSE results.

The past few years have been unprecedented and very difficult for many students and the school say they are very proud of what their students have achieved.

Students celebrate with their GCSE teacher in Exmouth. - Credit: Archant.

Students at Exmouth Community College have, this year attained an 'impressive set of results.'

Its's been widely reported that grades may typically have been pitched this year between 2019 (the last year of external examinations) and 2021. But the Community College's results have significantly improved since 2019.

Students have improved across all their subjects and Grades 9 to 4 including English and Mathematics at their highest level since the reform of GCSE examinations several years ago.

The school says this particularly impressive considering the significant increase in the proportion of students following more academically challenging qualifications; a tremendous reflection of student commitment and high aspiration.

Two students are happy with their GCSE results - Credit: Archant.

Head of Year 11 at Exmouth Community College said: 'I am so very proud of every Year 11 student receiving their GCSE results today. Their diligence and determination during an unusual and remarkable two years should be an inspiration to all.

"I am sure that they would all like to join me in thanking the wonderful teaching and support staff who have worked alongside them throughout their time at the College. I wish Year 11 all the best for the future and I have no doubt that the class of 2022 will continue to make us proud in years to come'.

Exmouth Community College students celebrate their results. - Credit: Archant.

Exmouth Community College students on GCSE results day. - Credit: Archant.



