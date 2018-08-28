Exmouth Community College closed this morning

Exmouth community college. Ref exe 27-17TI 6550. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Posting on their webiste, Exmouth Community College confirmed they will be closed until 11.20am this morning (Friday, February 1).

In a statement, the community college confirmed that due to staff shortages this morning, the school will be closed until 11.20am.

A spokesman for Exmouth Community College said: “Due to a large number of staff being unable to get to school from Exeter and the surrounding areas school will open at 11.20am.

“Canteens will be open from 11am with normal lessons restarting at 11.20 due to a large number of staff being unable to get to school. We will assess the situation again over the next two hours and issue updates as the day progresses.

“The Health and Care examination for Year 11 will progress as normal.

“If you travel to school by bus we expect those services to run as normal and you will be supervised once you arrive at school.”