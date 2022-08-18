A-level results day for students at Exmouth Community College

Exmouth Community College principal Andrew Davis spoken of his pride in students who collected their A-Level and BTEC results on Thursday (August 18).

Post-16 pupils discovered their results at the community college and Mr Davis said the results are a 'testament of the hard work' students have put in.

Nationally, results had been expected to drop from 2021 levels, when results were teacher assessed, as pupils sat exams for the first time since 2019. However, the number of A* and A grades have increased from 2019 and this is also the case at Exmouth Community College.

Exmouth Community College student Isabelle Moore told the Journal: "I'm really happy with my results today, I got an A star in Sociology, and A in Religious Studies, which is what I wanted."

Lilly Allen and Elizabeth Sims added: "We're happy with our results, I got what I wanted but I'm still unsure what to go onto next. Maybe university, or a gap year."

Mr Davis said: "The results are a testament of the hard work from students over what's been a challenging and unprecedented year academically.'

"We are also incredibly proud to have a student who has gained a place on a degree level apprenticeship in Accountancy and another who has is awaiting confirmation of their place on a degree level apprenticeship in Engineering.

"Each of our students receiving results today will have their own stories to tell, whether that is about family circumstances, the battles of learning from home or worries about what those final examinations would look like."

The college has seen 40 per cent of its cohort taking the exams go on to university next year, of which a third are going to Russell group universities.

Mr Davis added: "As we often say to students, we want our young people to have the best range of choices possible and these results will allow students to go onto employment, apprenticeships, gap years and university.

"Each of them will also have been on an amazing journey and shared those experiences with our incredible Post-16 team, their tutors and teachers.

"Our staff know it has been really tough for many of our students which is why we are so exceptionally proud of their individual achievements and the way they have persevered to overcome the barriers they have often faced."

Daisy Robinson and Jess Nicholls shed a tear when they opened their results. - Credit: Archant.

Louisa Jones and Effie Preston. - Credit: Archant.

Alex Mearns passed all his exams in Biology, Maths and Chemistry. - Credit: Archant.

Sophie Candy and Emily Archer celebrating their A-level results. - Credit: Archant.

Charlie Skinner and Alfie Pakes from Exmouth Community College. - Credit: Archant.

Holly Hales and Lilly Robbins hadn't even opened their results yet. - Credit: Archant.



