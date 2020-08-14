Exmouth students celebrate ‘fantastic’ A-level results

Students at Exmouth Community College celebrate their A-level results. Picture: Exmouth Community College Archant

Students and staff at Exmouth Community College are celebrating A-level results which have improved on last year’s, despite the challenging conditions under which they were produced.

At least 74 students have confirmed their places at university, of whom nearly a quarter are going to one of the Russell Group universities, which are world-class research-intensive centres.

Two students have achieved places at Oxford University.

According to the college, 40 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades, with 68 per cent of all grades being between A* and C.

40 per cent of results from sport, media studies, child development, and IT are at the top grades of either ‘distinction’ or ‘distinction star’.

Simon Tanner, assistant principal and head of post-16, said: “We are really proud of the results which have been achieved by our students and staff this year.

“We are deeply committed to creating opportunities for all young people in Exmouth and the surrounding communities if we possibly can, even if they haven’t done so well in Year 11, and the way grades have been awarded do not favour such institutions, so to do so well in such circumstances is a great tribute to the Exmouth Community College community of staff and students.

College principal Andrew Davis added that despite the ‘fantastic’ results, recognising these is ‘only part of the story’.

He added: “We know there is a Government-backed process in place for calculating the grades that students have eventually received.

“So, while the overall results are great, we know that without Covid and lockdown this year outcomes might have been different for some individual students.

“While the overall set of results looks great, we know there are individual students and departments whose efforts, due to the national grade awarding process, have been overlooked.

“We feel as disappointed about this as you do and our hopes for the results we would achieve together have not been totally realised for some individual students in specific circumstances, despite everyone’s best endeavours.

“I want students to know that we will do absolutely everything we can to make this right for them.”