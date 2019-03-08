Advanced search

Community college A level results hailed as 'fantastic'

PUBLISHED: 11:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 15 August 2019

Ruby Lapwood, 18, and Ria Tozer, 18. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Ruby Lapwood, 18, and Ria Tozer, 18. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

This year's A-Level results - which have seen at least 76 Exmouth Community College students confirm their place at university - have been as 'fantastic' by the principal.

Three students are celebrating achieving A* to A grades while a third of Year 13 pupils got A* to B grades.

Nearly one in seven students got A* to C grades while 96 per cent of pupils passed their examination.

More than half the results from sport, media studies, child development and IT got the top grade of either distinction or distinction star.

Nearly a quarter of the students will now be going on a Russell Group university.

College principal Andrew Davis said "This is yet another fantastic set of results for post-16.

"We know that there are students within the cohort who had huge challenges outside college at times and are particularly proud of their success sometimes against many other difficulties."

Simon Tanner, assistant principal and head of post 16 said: "This has been richly deserved by students and staff who worked with focus and determination throughout the year.

"Government figures showed we achieved above the national rates of progress with our students last year, and these figures suggest we have repeated that.

"As a result, many are going to be able to pursue fantastic opportunities, from computer science to midwifery, from psychology with study abroad to fine art."

Dan Stone, 18, got an A in maths, a B in physics and a distinction in IT and will be going on to University of Exeter in September to study computer science.

He said he had hoped for these results and has worked 'seriously' hard to achieve what he did.

Tess Findel-Hawkins, 18, got an A* in psychology and As in PE and English Language and will be going to University of Exeter to study psychology.

She said: "I needed AAB to get in so this is amazing.

"I'm going out for some food to celebrate."

Ben Mellor, 18, got an A in PE and Bs in English language and religious studies.

He will be going to Cardiff University to study journalism and communications.

He said he would be celebrating by going on a night out with friends.

