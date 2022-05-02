News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Charity commando-style showdown takes over Exmouth beach

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:02 PM May 2, 2022
Steely fitness buffs put on a display of physical and mental resolve in a charitable Commando-style showdown on Exmouth beach on Saturday (April 30). 

150 competitors - adept in CrossFit - competed in mixed teams of five from gyms across the South West in a series of gruelling, high-octane Royal Marines-inspired fitness challenges on and off the beach. 

Organised by Royal Marines physical training instructor Sergeant Tom Merriman, from Exmouth, the event was in memory of his friend and fellow commando, Corporal Alexander Tostevein, who loved the beach and fitness but due to mental health injuries took his own life. 

The event will raise an estimated £1,000 for Exmouth not-for-profit mental health and wellbeing organisation RV-ONE, founded by Sgt Merriman, and Exmouth based military mental health organisation Rock 2 Recovery. 

Serving Devon Royal Marines manned the event. 

“Physical fitness has always been part of my life and helped me stay focused and keep strong mentally,” said Sgt Merriman. 

