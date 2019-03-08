Opinion

Thousand upon thousand of poppies at Tower Street Methodist Church - it's a work of art

Guest columnist Roger Bourgein is in reflective mood, musing on the joys of being an Exmothian.

Slowly the sun gave that hesitant rosy glow, as if she knew late autumn Exmouth was in no mood for Saharan excess.

Climate and change, a couplet Shakespeare never knew, has stormed into the headlines, so much so that dramatic photography of human suffering seems to make 'family picking blackberries' the unusual.

Have you seen the poppies? That Herculean effort by the women of Exmouth who created the hanging drama of thousand upon thousand poppies, knitted singly and then, in that 'sailmakers loft' of the floor of Tower Street Methodist church, sewn into a truly 'bloody' tribute to human suffering!

I watched as men of Exmouth gently rolled up then, with muscles taut, placed that oversized mainsail from one of Admiral Nelson's ships high upon the scaffold, to be hung!

No, not the scaffold of public execution but the skilfully and swiftly erected structure that carries that finished 'work of art'.

Please go and look you will never forget.

We are blessed in Exmouth, nature has made us Exmothians a protected species, guarded by a hinterland of green hills and red cliffs, we splash and play and work in our silver sea, aided and abetted by two miles, or three and a quarter kilometres, of soft gold sand.

'Safe' is an oft abused term, but in Exmouth we really are safe.

Thank you all.