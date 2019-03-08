Opinion

Exmouth shoppers - you can make a huge difference!

Guest columnist and environmental campaigner Sarah Allen. Ref exe 22 18TI 4418. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Guest columnist Sarah Allen suggests changes we can all make to avoid single-use plastic when we are shopping in Exmouth.

Come on, Exmouth, there's no excuse for single-use.

We don't need everything to be wrapped in plastic - it's not good for the living planet (including humans).

Luckily, we can easily eliminate much of this single-use plastic by shopping right here in Exmouth. Here's how:

Fruit and vegetables: The Farm Shop in the Magnolia Centre has so much loose fruit and veg, you'll be spoilt for choice. If it's displayed in a plastic punnet they'll tip it into a paper bag (or you could take in a produce bag to reuse), they then use the punnets again.

Bread: Refuse single-use packaging and take a clean bag to put bakery bread in. I have a cloth bag that Sue's Pantry, The Crusty Cobb, Tesco, Lidl and the Co-op are all happy for me to use.

Cakes, pastries and biscuits: Again use bakeries. Take your own container and fill it in Lidl's bakery would be my top tip. You don't have to use their bags.

Washing-up liquid, laundry liquid and shower gel: Once you've emptied the ones you are using take them to Mother Earth. Ask at the counter and they will refill your bottle.

Rice, dried fruit, seeds and lentils: Reuse a jar or container at Mother Earth. Be sure to weigh the container at the counter prior to filling so that the weight of the container is deducted from the price you are paying.

A new shop, Heart and Soul, has just opened up in Exmouth Indoor Market selling unpackaged produce. I am looking forward to shopping there.

Some of these options are a bit more expensive compared to plastic-packaged products, some are the same or cheaper.

I've found it doesn't cost more overall to ditch single-use plastic and shop like this.

Visit www.facebook.com/rhubarbandrunnerbeans for more tips and ideas.