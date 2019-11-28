Opinion

Putting mental health on the agenda with Time to Change

As mental health issues are becoming more common, guest columnist Nigel Snowshall encourages us all to do what we can to support others.

It's a sad fact that mental health issues appear to becoming more and more common in modern times, especially among young people.

Some of this increase can be attributed to the fact that we are encouraged to be more open regarding the issues we face and talk more freely without the fear of judgement.

This has the effect of increasing awareness of mental health for us all.

There are many networks that offer a wide range of support for mental health issues.

However, despite this, many of these services - often run as charities and by hardworking volunteers - are unknown to those who may benefit from their services.

Thankfully, as the culture of society changes, increased awareness and better signposting will help to ensure everyone can find help and support appropriate to their needs.

Having attended some mental health and other associated training sessions, I am aware of how we can all make a difference and how sometimes it can be a simple step - such as starting a conversation - that can have a positive result and on occasions even help save a life.

One initiative, Time to Change, is intended to make a real difference.

Remarkably the initiative was launched in 2007; however, many people have been unaware of it.

Recently more exposure across the media has increased awareness of its work.

I would urge all first responders (whether professional or volunteer) and the general public to visit the website on the address below.

With one in four people suffering mental health problems every year no one knows when they may come across someone having issues and the website offers good advice for all.

Visit www.time-to-change.org.uk