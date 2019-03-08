Advanced search

Exmouth 'embracing creativity across the arts'

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 16 September 2019

Exmouth Journal guest columnist John Panton.

Exmouth Journal guest columnist John Panton.

Archant

Guest columnist John Panton talks to local filmmaker Pip Piper about his work and the charity he set up to inspire emerging talent.

Filmmaker Pip Piper moved to Exmouth from Birmingham only a year ago, but the move has already paid dividends for the quality of lifestyle.

The coastal setting, surrounding countryside, plus the all-important travel links, has meant that Pip has been able to continue running his production company, Blue Hippo Media, and have the flexibility to continue work on developing his charity, One Small Barking Dog.

"What has impressed me most being here in Exmouth for the past year is the amount of creative people all around, perhaps, like me, drawn to and inspired by the environment."

Pip has produced feature films and documentaries, with the most recent being The Vinyl Revival, a film supporting Record Store Day, celebrating independent record stores and the re-emergence of interest in vinyl records.

Continuing the musical theme, Pip is currently working with Radiohead's Phil Selway on a new documentary examining the UK's independent music venues called Long and Winding Road, due to have its premiere in London in January.

Pip's charity has been set up to 'help inspire and develop emerging filmmakers' and is a conduit for young people to express themselves about issues relevant to them, from environmental concerns to mental health.

The charity has enabled a variety of short films to be made, not only giving the participants a voice but also important technical skills they can take forward in their careers.

With Pip's relocation now complete, he 'would like to see Exmouth known about, not just for its beautiful surrounds, facilities and warm friendly people, but also for its embracing of creativity across the arts and especially supporting local young people'.

Visit bluehippomedia.com/ and www.osbd.org to see Pip's work.

