Hundreds covered in multi-coloured paint in aid of The Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A rainbow of colour was created on Exmouth seafront after the town's first sponsored Colour Bomb event.

Around 250 people of all ages took part, raising vital funds for the Deaf Academy which is on course to open its new Exmouth home at the former Rolle College in April 2020.

Participants ran, jogged and walked the 4k distance, taking them through a series of explosive colour bomb paint stations.

An accompanying 'family festival' was held at the Queen's Drive Space with live entertainment and music.

Sarah Shaw, the Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal manager, said: "This was the first time we have staged an event like this.

"We would like to thank all of our fun runners who took part so enthusiastically, which made it the most amazing, fun experience for everyone taking part.

"The paint throwers did a great job - as demonstrated by the many people covered from head to toe in paint."

