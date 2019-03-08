Advanced search

Hundreds covered in multi-coloured paint in aid of The Deaf Academy

PUBLISHED: 14:53 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 15 July 2019

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife

A rainbow of colour was created on Exmouth seafront after the town's first sponsored Colour Bomb event.

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8109. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8109. Picture: Terry Ife

Around 250 people of all ages took part, raising vital funds for the Deaf Academy which is on course to open its new Exmouth home at the former Rolle College in April 2020.

Participants ran, jogged and walked the 4k distance, taking them through a series of explosive colour bomb paint stations.

An accompanying 'family festival' was held at the Queen's Drive Space with live entertainment and music.

Sarah Shaw, the Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal manager, said: "This was the first time we have staged an event like this.

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8108. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8108. Picture: Terry Ife

"We would like to thank all of our fun runners who took part so enthusiastically, which made it the most amazing, fun experience for everyone taking part.

"The paint throwers did a great job - as demonstrated by the many people covered from head to toe in paint."

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8106. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8106. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8105. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8105. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8104. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8104. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8103. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8103. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8102. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8102. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8101. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8101. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8100. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8100. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8098. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8098. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8096. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8096. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8094. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8094. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8093. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8093. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8090. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8090. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8087. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8087. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8080. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8080. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8078. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8078. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8079. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8079. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8076. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8076. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8077. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8077. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8075. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8075. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8073. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8073. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8067. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8067. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8068. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8068. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8063. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8063. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8062. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8062. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8060. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8060. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8061. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8061. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8059. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8059. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8054. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8054. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8053. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8053. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8052. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8052. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8051. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8051. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8049. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8049. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8047. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8047. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8045. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8045. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8041. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8041. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8040. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8040. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8039. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8039. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8038. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8038. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8035. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8035. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8033. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8033. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8032. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8032. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8029. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8029. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8027. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8027. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8025. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8025. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8026. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8026. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8024. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8024. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8023. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8023. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8018. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8018. Picture: Terry Ife

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8020. Picture: Terry IfeColour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8020. Picture: Terry Ife

