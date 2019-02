Bicycle and car involved in Exmouth road collision

Morton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Police say traffic is coping well

A car and a bicycle have been involved in a collision in Exmouth this afternoon, according to police.

Officers say Morton Road both is ways is partially blocked due to the incident between Victoria Road and Esplanade.

According to police traffic is coping well.