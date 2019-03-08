Exmouth college governor Ray Davison calls it a day after 33 years of improving student lives

After more than 30 years of hard work and impacting lives, a member of Exmouth Community College’s governing board is retiring.

Ray Davison has held a variety of positions since joining the college in 1986, when Philip Thorne was principal.

Throughout his career, the college has welcomed three principals – most recently Andrew Davis, an appointment decided by a recruitment panel featuring Mr Davison.

Margaret Turgoose, chair of governors at Exeter Community College, said: “The level of commitment shown by Ray is incredible.

“The demands and expectations of governors increase all the time and to have given so many years is truly exceptional.

“We shall miss his wisdom on the board very much”.

Mr Davison was praised by Mr Davis, who said: “He has been an outstanding Governor for many years and cares deeply about state school students receiving the best possible education.

“This important principle has guided Ray’s dedication to the college over the years during which he has played an influential role in the development of our college.

“Staff, parents and, most importantly, students have greatly benefitted from his guidance, commitment and passion and we thank him for his outstanding service.”

During his established career, Mr Davison has been chair of the finance committee and vice-chair of the Governing Board.

He has also worked closely with the RE, art, dance, drama, classics and Latin departments.

Mr Davison said: “I joined the Governors with focus and determination that I would be a voice for progress and improvement.

“This meant unlocking blocked horizons, fighting for fair and better funding, maximising student possibility and opposing private schools and creaming.

“I really wanted the College buildings, attainment and reputation to grow and become the first choice of secondary for parents.

“It is not for me to comment on my own performance, I leave this to others. All I can say is I worked hard and tried my best.

“I’m very touched that the college and my fellow governors have marked the end of my term of office with this celebration.

“There is obviously more work to be done on that early agenda and I wish the new Principal, his great staff, his young governors and our super students all the very best in their pursuit of future excellence and success.”