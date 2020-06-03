Coastwatch sign to warn swimmers about dangerous stretch of Exmouth seafront
PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 June 2020
Archant
In the absence of red flags warning swimmers not to enter the dangerous stretch of water along Exmouth seafront, National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) watchkeepers have erected a warning sign.
Situated on the slipway next to Coastwatch House in Queen’s Drive, the sign displays the prohibited area and warns would-be swimmers of the dangers.
The sign was put up on Saturday (May 30) and will be displayed until the RNLI beach lifeguards are able to resume duties.
Also on Saturday, an NCI volunteer watchkeeper raised the alarm after spotting two men on an inflatable, drifting out to sea without oars.
HM Coastguard responded by tasking the Exmouth RNLI crew, which, within nine minutes of the initial call, brought the men to shore.
NCI station manager Ivor Jones said: “It is thanks to the combined effort of Exmouth’s search and rescue community that these gentlemen are alive and well today.
“We strongly urge all water users to take care.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.