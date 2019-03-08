Advanced search

Exmouth calling - coast watchkeepers to broadcast across the miles

PUBLISHED: 14:49 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 12 August 2019

NCI watch-keeper Alan Campbell hits the airwaves. Picture: Nigel Bovey

NCI watch-keeper Alan Campbell hits the airwaves. Picture: Nigel Bovey

Archant

Radio enthusiasts will be broadcasting to the world from Exmouth's coastwatch station later this month,

On Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution will be hosting its annual radio event.

Watchkeepers Alan Campbell and Anthony Howell-Jones will let fellow radio operators know about the work of Exmouth NCI.

Mr Campbell, an amateur radio operator since 2002, said: 'If atmospheric and weather conditions are right, we could be talking with folks as far away as the United States.

"It's great to be able to explain to people in countries that don't have the equivalent of a Coastwatch who we are and what we do."

Mr Campbell and Mr Howell-Jones will be using the call sign GB8NCI to transmit and will be joined by members of the Exmouth Amateur Radio Club.

The event is open to the public and runs from 10am until 8pm both days.

