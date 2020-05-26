Advanced search

Busy bank holiday weekend for returning seafront watchkeepers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 May 2020

Exmouth NCI watchkeeper on single-person duty Sunday, May 24. Picture: Nigel Bovey

Exmouth NCI watchkeeper on single-person duty Sunday, May 24. Picture: Nigel Bovey

Archant

Exmouth National Coastwatch Institute watchkeepers were involved in three incidents over the spring bank holiday

The first weekend since Exmouth’s seafront watchkeepers returned to duty saw three incidents over the bank holiday.

READ MORE: Budleigh swimmer ‘not in a proper state’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

On the Friday (May 22), a member of the public rang the Exmouth National Coastwatch Institute (NCI) lookout in Queen’s Drive to report that a yacht was beached on rocks near Lympstone.

A volunteer watchkeeper alerted the Harbour Master and the yacht was eventually recovered.

On Saturday, HM Coastguard alerted Exmouth NCI to a missing male near Orcombe Point. Working with mobile coastguard units, the Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat crew and the police, the man was found safe and well.

On Sunday, a member of the public advised that a jet skier was driving dangerously in the Sandy Bay area. The watchkeeper notified the Harbour Master.

On Bank Holiday Monday, watchkeepers logged more than 250 vessel movements and responded to numerous requests for mariners’ radio checks.

“We are surprised at how busy we were,” said station manager Ivor Jones.

“While we understand the excitement at being on the water, we urge all users to exercise care.”

Visit the Exmouth NCI website for more information

