Chart plotting and listening to marine radio showcased in annual open day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2019

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6247. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6247. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch's tower was opened up to the public to give people a behind-the-scenes look at the work they do.

Visitors at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6266. Picture: Terry IfeVisitors at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6266. Picture: Terry Ife

There was also an opportunity for a free lifejacket and buoyancy checks by the RNLI at the open day on Saturday (June 8).

National Coastwatch Institute (NCI) volunteers showcased the skills they use on a daily basis to keep a safe watch over Exmouth's tidal waters and busy beach.

Visitors got the chance to have a go at chart plotting, listen in on marine radio and look out across Lyme Bay through high-powered optics.

This year, Exmouth NCI - one of 50 stations nationwide and the third busiest in 2018 - celebrates its 21st year of operation. Throughout British Summer Time, its qualified watch keepers monitor water-based activity seven days a week.

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6262. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6262. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch has been based at the tower above Harbour View Cafe since 1998.

For more information, visit the Exmouth Coastwatch website

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6261. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6261. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6259. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6259. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6255. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6255. Picture: Terry Ife

John Fendick at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6253. Picture: Terry IfeJohn Fendick at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6253. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6249. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6249. Picture: Terry Ife

Darcy DeSouza collecting for Exmouth Coastwatch during their open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6241. Picture: Terry IfeDarcy DeSouza collecting for Exmouth Coastwatch during their open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6241. Picture: Terry Ife

Nigel Bovey, Zan Nye, John Fendick and Jill Pritchet at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6243. Picture: Terry IfeNigel Bovey, Zan Nye, John Fendick and Jill Pritchet at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6243. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6233. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6233. Picture: Terry Ife

Darcy DeSouza collecting for Exmouth Coastwatch during their open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6240. Picture: Terry IfeDarcy DeSouza collecting for Exmouth Coastwatch during their open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6240. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

