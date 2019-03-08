Chart plotting and listening to marine radio showcased in annual open day
PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2019
Archant
Exmouth Coastwatch's tower was opened up to the public to give people a behind-the-scenes look at the work they do.
There was also an opportunity for a free lifejacket and buoyancy checks by the RNLI at the open day on Saturday (June 8).
National Coastwatch Institute (NCI) volunteers showcased the skills they use on a daily basis to keep a safe watch over Exmouth's tidal waters and busy beach.
Visitors got the chance to have a go at chart plotting, listen in on marine radio and look out across Lyme Bay through high-powered optics.
This year, Exmouth NCI - one of 50 stations nationwide and the third busiest in 2018 - celebrates its 21st year of operation. Throughout British Summer Time, its qualified watch keepers monitor water-based activity seven days a week.
Exmouth Coastwatch has been based at the tower above Harbour View Cafe since 1998.
For more information, visit the Exmouth Coastwatch website
Comments have been disabled on this article.