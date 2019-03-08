Gallery

Chart plotting and listening to marine radio showcased in annual open day

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6247. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Coastwatch's tower was opened up to the public to give people a behind-the-scenes look at the work they do.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6266. Picture: Terry Ife Visitors at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6266. Picture: Terry Ife

There was also an opportunity for a free lifejacket and buoyancy checks by the RNLI at the open day on Saturday (June 8).

National Coastwatch Institute (NCI) volunteers showcased the skills they use on a daily basis to keep a safe watch over Exmouth's tidal waters and busy beach.

Visitors got the chance to have a go at chart plotting, listen in on marine radio and look out across Lyme Bay through high-powered optics.

This year, Exmouth NCI - one of 50 stations nationwide and the third busiest in 2018 - celebrates its 21st year of operation. Throughout British Summer Time, its qualified watch keepers monitor water-based activity seven days a week.

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6262. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6262. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch has been based at the tower above Harbour View Cafe since 1998.

For more information, visit the Exmouth Coastwatch website

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6261. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6261. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6259. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6259. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6255. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6255. Picture: Terry Ife

John Fendick at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6253. Picture: Terry Ife John Fendick at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6253. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6249. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6249. Picture: Terry Ife

Darcy DeSouza collecting for Exmouth Coastwatch during their open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6241. Picture: Terry Ife Darcy DeSouza collecting for Exmouth Coastwatch during their open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6241. Picture: Terry Ife

Nigel Bovey, Zan Nye, John Fendick and Jill Pritchet at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6243. Picture: Terry Ife Nigel Bovey, Zan Nye, John Fendick and Jill Pritchet at the Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6243. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6233. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Coastwatch open day. Ref exe 24 19TI 6233. Picture: Terry Ife