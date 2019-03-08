Lifejacket checks at Exmouth Coastwatch open day

Nigel Bovey on duty in the Exmouth Coastwatch Tower. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020174. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Coastwatch is holding its annual open day on Saturday, June 8.

Free lifejacket and buoyancy vest checks will be available (on Saturday, June 8) at the open day of Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution (NCI).

RNLI volunteers from Exmouth Lifeboat Station will be at Coastwatch House, Queen's Drive, to inspect and advise on personal water safety equipment.

During the day, NCI staff will showcase the skills they employ to keep a safe watch over Exmouth's complex tidal waters and busy beach.

Visitors will be able to have a go at chart plotting, listen in on marine radio and look out across Lyme Bay through high-powered optics.

This year, Exmouth NCI - one of 54 stations nationwide and the third busiest in 2018 - celebrates its 21st year of operation. Throughout British summer time, its qualified watch keepers monitor water-based activity seven days a week.

The open day runs from 9am to 6pm. For more information visit exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk