Coastwatch message broadcast from Exmouth heard in 18 countries

Alan Campbell listens in on his radio. Picture: Nigel Bovey Archant

Amateur radio enthusiasts across Europe learnt about the work the National Coastwatch Institution thanks to an Exmouth station's annual radio event.

NCI watch-keepers and event organisers Anthony Howell-Jones and Alan Campbell. Picture: Nigel Bovey NCI watch-keepers and event organisers Anthony Howell-Jones and Alan Campbell. Picture: Nigel Bovey

Over the August bank holiday weekend, watch-keepers Alan Campbell and Anthony Howell-Jones were joined by Dean Brice and David Wear from the Exmouth Amateur Radio Club to scan the airwaves and establish contact with people in 18 countries.

Mr Howell-Jones, who is the East and South Devon district representative for the Radio Society of Great Britain said: "Most of our contacts live nowhere the sea, so it was good to be able to inform them of the vital role the NCI plays in keeping Exmouth's beach and waters safe."

More than 200 members of the public called in to Coastwatch House, in Queen's Drive, to see and hear the operators at work.

Five radio sets were in operation, including a traditional Morse set and a state-of-the-art computer-based radio.