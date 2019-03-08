Coastwatch message broadcast from Exmouth heard in 18 countries
PUBLISHED: 17:16 29 August 2019
Archant
Amateur radio enthusiasts across Europe learnt about the work the National Coastwatch Institution thanks to an Exmouth station's annual radio event.
Over the August bank holiday weekend, watch-keepers Alan Campbell and Anthony Howell-Jones were joined by Dean Brice and David Wear from the Exmouth Amateur Radio Club to scan the airwaves and establish contact with people in 18 countries.
Mr Howell-Jones, who is the East and South Devon district representative for the Radio Society of Great Britain said: "Most of our contacts live nowhere the sea, so it was good to be able to inform them of the vital role the NCI plays in keeping Exmouth's beach and waters safe."
More than 200 members of the public called in to Coastwatch House, in Queen's Drive, to see and hear the operators at work.
Five radio sets were in operation, including a traditional Morse set and a state-of-the-art computer-based radio.
Comments have been disabled on this article.