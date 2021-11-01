Students from Bicton College Military and Protective Services Academy have received specialist input from the Exmouth National Coastwatch Institute.

Students undertaking the level 1, 2 and 3 diplomas in Entry to the Uniformed Services course at Bicton focus on fitness, teamwork, leadership and academic preparation for careers in a wide variety of military and emergency services.

As part of their course, students commit to the National Citizenship Service (NCS) programme. The session led by Hugh DeSouza from NCI Exmouth formed part of the NCS programme looking at local charities and voluntary organisations as a springboard to fund-raising projects for local causes. Military Academy Programme Manager Bryony Smith said: “It is an invaluable opportunity for our students to hear direct from specialists in the areas that interest them, and it is fantastic we can operate in partnership with the NCI to benefit both the students and a vital local charity”.

NCI is a charity set up in 1994 to become 'The eyes along the coast' after the last visual lookout manned by Her Majesties Coastguard(HMCG) closed its doors. To fill the gap , a group of concerned seafarers and volunteers formed NCI to begin restoring visual watches over the UK coastline. There are now 56 stations in the UK staffed by over 2,300 volunteer watchkeepers. NCI is a recognized part of the search and rescue service and reports directly to HMCG.

The presentation team is made up of highly trained volunteer watchkeepers. Talks can be tailored to suit the needs of the group. If you would like to know more about your local station, Exmouth, you can visit their website and Facebook page. If you know of a society or group that might be looking for a guest speaker then booking details can be found on the website.

NCI do not charge for these presentations but a donation towards this vital life saving work is very much appreciated.

