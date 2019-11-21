New station manager for Exmouth Coastwatch

Station Manager Graham Nye (left) hands over command of the Exmouth NCI station to the new Station Manager Ivor Jones. Picture: Nigel Bovey Archant

Ivor Jones has been appointed the new station manager of Exmouth Coastwatch,

At Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution's (NCI) AGM, Mr Jones took over the position from Graham Nye.

Reflecting on his four-and-a-half years in charge, Mr Nye, who has been a member of the NCI for ten years, said: 'Exmouth NCI is now the UK's fourth busiest station.

"Thanks to the willingness of our volunteer watchkeepers, we have expanded our operations."

Responding, Mr Jones, said: 'It is extraordinary what people do when they don't have to.

"As part of the region's search-and-rescue facility, we will continue to work and train to the highest professional standards for the safety and security of all water users.'

So far this year, the station has responded to 39 incidents, clocking up more than 5,000 watch hours.

The AGM marked the retirement of Derek Knight, station secretary for three years.