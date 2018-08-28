Advanced search

Exmouth Coastwatch was third busiest in the country

PUBLISHED: 08:26 23 January 2019

Exmouth Coastwatch, based in Queen's Drive.

Exmouth Coastwatch was the third busiest station in England in 2018 in another year of ‘high activity’ for the organisation.

The addition of 11 new volunteer watchkeepers boosted their numbers to 70 who totalled more than 5,000 watch hours through 2018.

According to Exmouth Coastwatch, more than 18,000 vessels were logged in and out of the Exe Estuary – up 34 per cent on 2017. Watchkeepers handled 39 water-based incidents requiring the assistance of the coastguard.

A spokesman for Exmouth Coastwatch said: “Incidents may concern anyone who is involved in water activities using Exmouth waters and beaches. The Pole Sands, which are covered at high tide, together with the fast flow make the area potentially dangerous for all manner of boat users.”

Exmouth Coastwatch thanked sponsors and the community for their continued support over the last 12 months.

