An East Devon supermarket donating to Exmouth Friends in Need

The Co-op store in Exmouth have donated to Exmouth Friends in Need

Southern Co-op members scanned their cards as they shopped on nearly 300,000 separate occasions in December which is converted to 10p per swipe and rounding up to £500 per food bank.

Gemma Lacey, Southern Co-op's Director of Sustainability and Communications, said: "We'd hoped that this campaign would bring together our members and engage them in a concerted effort to target food poverty and make a difference to so many local food banks”

Between April 2020 and March 2021 food banks in the Trussell Trust network gave out 2.5million emergency food parcels across the UK. Many of these will have been supported by food donated by people in their local communities.

Through donations, volunteering and drop off points in 97 retail stores and funeral branches across the UK. Over 60 food banks across the UK have received 30 thousand pounds in total so far.