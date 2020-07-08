Advanced search

Annual classic vehicle gathering in Exmouth cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 08 July 2020

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Archant

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Archant

Picture: Archant

This year’s gathering of classic vehicles in Exmouth has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Around 200 vehicles were set to descend on the Imperial Recreation Ground on Sunday, August 16, but the event has become the latest event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising team from the Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Region (MMOC) decided it would be ‘near impossible’ to monitor social distancing of visitors.

After discussion with East Devon District Council, the ‘difficult’ decision was made to cancel the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering.

READ MORE: Classic car gathering in Exmouth nets more than £1,000 for Devon Air Ambulance Trust

MMOC spokesperson Nickie Tilley said: “It is such a shame we have had to make this decision as everyone enjoys the day and we also raise a lot of money for our nominated charity, Devon Air Ambulance Trust, through voluntary donations made on the day.

“It must be a very hard time for charities this year.

“Fingers crossed we can resume next year.

“Until then, we hope everyone will stay safe and well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Clubs able to register players for upcoming Devon and Exeter Football League season

Upottery at home to Sidmouth Town Ref mhsp 11 20TI 9931 Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting ‘current affairs’ knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Madeira’s 83rd Open Tournament would have been played this week!

Action from the 2019 Madeira Tournament. Picture; JUDE LATTA

Exeter Chiefs chairman ‘overwhelmed’ by support shown from Chiefs fans

Exeter Chiefs

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife