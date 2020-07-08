Annual classic vehicle gathering in Exmouth cancelled due to coronavirus

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Archant Picture: Archant

This year’s gathering of classic vehicles in Exmouth has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Around 200 vehicles were set to descend on the Imperial Recreation Ground on Sunday, August 16, but the event has become the latest event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising team from the Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Region (MMOC) decided it would be ‘near impossible’ to monitor social distancing of visitors.

After discussion with East Devon District Council, the ‘difficult’ decision was made to cancel the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering.

MMOC spokesperson Nickie Tilley said: “It is such a shame we have had to make this decision as everyone enjoys the day and we also raise a lot of money for our nominated charity, Devon Air Ambulance Trust, through voluntary donations made on the day.

“It must be a very hard time for charities this year.

“Fingers crossed we can resume next year.

“Until then, we hope everyone will stay safe and well.”