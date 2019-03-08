Exmouth gearing up for annual festival of vintage vehicles

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Paul Strange Picture: Paul Strange

Hundreds of classic cars are set to roll into Exmouth next month for an annual celebration of vintage vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering will return later this month. Picture: Contributed The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering will return later this month. Picture: Contributed

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering returns to the Imperial Recreation Ground on Sunday, August 18.

Around 200 cars will take part in the event, now in its 16th year, organised by the Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Branch.

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering organisers will be looking to collect donations for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Since 2010 the event has raised more than £7,500 for the charity.

Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Photo: Paul Strange. Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Photo: Paul Strange.

READ MORE: Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering returns

Entry for the gathering is relaxed, with no time set for when exhibitors should turn up or charge for taking part.

Organisers do not want to discourage those with cars less than 20 years old from entering.

Spokesman Nickie Tilley said: "Many vehicle exhibitors comment on how much they enjoy the show's informal feel and the fact they can turn up and depart when they want to."