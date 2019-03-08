Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth gearing up for annual festival of vintage vehicles

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 August 2019

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Paul Strange

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Paul Strange

Picture: Paul Strange

Hundreds of classic cars are set to roll into Exmouth next month for an annual celebration of vintage vehicles.

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering will return later this month. Picture: ContributedThe Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering will return later this month. Picture: Contributed

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering returns to the Imperial Recreation Ground on Sunday, August 18.

Around 200 cars will take part in the event, now in its 16th year, organised by the Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Branch.

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering organisers will be looking to collect donations for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Since 2010 the event has raised more than £7,500 for the charity.

Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Photo: Paul Strange.Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Photo: Paul Strange.

READ MORE: Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering returns

Entry for the gathering is relaxed, with no time set for when exhibitors should turn up or charge for taking part.

Organisers do not want to discourage those with cars less than 20 years old from entering.

Spokesman Nickie Tilley said: "Many vehicle exhibitors comment on how much they enjoy the show's informal feel and the fact they can turn up and depart when they want to."

The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering on the Imperial Recreation Ground. The Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering on the Imperial Recreation Ground.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at Exmouth home

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

REVEALED: 37 Exmouth roads which could have new restrictions placed on them

Roads in Exmouth could have new restrictions placed on them if HATOC agree to proposals at a November meeting. Picture: Canva/Google/Getty Images

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at Exmouth home

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

REVEALED: 37 Exmouth roads which could have new restrictions placed on them

Roads in Exmouth could have new restrictions placed on them if HATOC agree to proposals at a November meeting. Picture: Canva/Google/Getty Images

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth gearing up for annual festival of vintage vehicles

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Paul Strange

Ottery St Mary driver Ed Hollier impresses at Wiscombe Park

Ottery St Mary driver Ed Hollier in action at Wiscombe Park. Picture: NIGEL COLE

Sidmouth’s Zach Bess to skipper Devon at Cheshire

Picture: Thinkstock

Brewed in Devon – this is Utopian lager

Utopian lager. Picture: Fiona Taylor

Salsa or salad? You decide which way to go

Tomato salsa salad with capers and mint. Photography © Simon Wheeler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists