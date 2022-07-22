Exmouth classic car show returns this August

Home from Home: These two Devon registered Ford Anglias on display at a previous Exmouth Classic Vehicle Show. - Credit: David Morgan.

The annual Exmouth classic vehicle show will be returning to the East Devon town this August.

The Exmouth classic vehicle show will run on the Imperial Recreation ground between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, August 14. The show hasn’t been able to take place to nearly three years, because of the Covid-19 pandemic absence.

The show brings together around 200 classic and modern vehicles of interest, some of which are displayed by various local vehicle clubs.

This 1964 Triumph Vitesse 1600 and 1980 Spitfire show that this is hardly a 'minor' event." - Credit: David Morgan.

Now in its 17th year, this popular event takes place on the Imperial Recreation Ground opposite Exmouth Rugby Club and the River Exe and is organised by the Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Branch (MMOC) in partnership with the Ford Anglia 105E Owners Club.

The show attracts enthusiasts from across East Devon and is well liked for its relaxing atmosphere, diverse array of classic and more recent vehicles of interest, as well as there being no need to book in advance.

In previous years, the show has also been supported by various local clubs which include the BMW Car Club Devon Region, Crash Box & Classic Car Club, Exeter Classic Motorcycle Club and the MX 5 Owners Club.

Morris Minors come in various bodystyles and level of originality too. - Credit: David Morgan.

The annual event also helps raise funds for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust through voluntary donations made on the day in the official collecting buckets. Since 2010, around £9,000 has been collected for this local charity. This year the event will also be collecting funds for Lucy Air Ambulance for Children.

Organiser of the Morris Minors Owners Club Nickie Tilley said: “It is great to be putting on our show again and welcoming back familiar faces and also those who have not been before.

"Many vehicles exhibitors' comment on how much they enjoy the show’s friendly feel and the fact they can turn up and depart when they want to. Our motto is always ‘bring some sunshine and a smile.”

This display of Morris Minors shows the ongoing affection this Cowley built classic continues to attract. - Credit: David Morgan.

Exhibitors don’t need to book in advance or pay an entry fee. Nor is there a strict cut-off date for the age of vehicle entries.

For further details, contact Nickie Tilley on (01395) 225614 or Lorna Moggridge on (01823) 672553.