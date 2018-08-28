Advanced search

Exmouth Citizens Advice moves premises

PUBLISHED: 11:23 04 January 2019

The Citizens Advice Bureau's former home on Rolle Street. Picture: Google.

The staff at Exmouth’s Citizens Advice Bureau have been busy moving premise over December and the Christmas period.

The bureau has left Rolle Street and is now working from 67 Exeter Road, the previous home of Salon 67.

They will be reopening at 9.30am on Thursday, January 3, Monday to Friday 9.30am until noon and 1pm until 3.30pm.

Citizens Advice aims to provide the advice people need for the problems they face and improve the policies and practices that affect people’s lives.

The service provides free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights and responsibilities including: debt, benefits, housing, consumer, employment, health, family concerns, level 1 immigration and much more.

Citizens Advice East Devon is an independent local charity providing free, independent and confidential advice across East Devon.

It has offices in Exmouth, Honiton and Sidmouth and outreaches in Seaton, Ottery St Mary, Axminster and Cranbrook.

