Judge asks prosecution to review Exmouth citizen's arrest case

PUBLISHED: 14:08 28 February 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A judge has asked the prosecution to review the case of a hairdresser who is accused of arming herself with a knife as she went to help her partner restrain a suspected drug dealer outside her shop.

Albina Ball went to try to help her boyfriend who was struggling to hold down the suspect in the street outside the shop in Hartopp Road, Exmouth.

A neighbour living on the other side of the road filmed the incident on a mobile phone and the footage shows a woman who was with the suspect trying to intervene and get him free.

Judge David Evans asked the Crown Prosecution Service to review the footage before deciding whether to continue the case against Ms Ball, who has run her salon for 20 years.

Ms Ball, aged 39, of Littleham Road, Exmouth, is accused of making threats with a bladed article, an offence which carries an automatic jail sentence under tough new anti-knife laws.

Mr Warren Robinson, defending, said the background to the incident was a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour and alleged drug dealing by the man who was detained by Ball's partner.

The case at Exeter Crown Court was adjourned until March 20 without a plea being taken.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

