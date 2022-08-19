Fundraising plea to replace Exmouth church flagpole

A fundraising appeal has been launched in a bid to replace a broken flagpole at an Exmouth church.

The tower at Holy Trinity Church, in Rolle Street, is the highest point in the town centre and the flagpole is a ‘welcome and much-loved sight’ for the community over many years.

Now the church is looking to raise £5,800 in total and has already generated nearly £3,000.

Reverend Steve Jones, rector of Holy Trinity Church said the church has faced ‘many challenges’ in seeking to replace the flagpole, partly due to process of replacing it requires a straight lift, and onto, the top of the tower.

A specialist heavy crane firm has now been tasked, and together with steeplejacks and engineers, a plan has been developed which will allow the project to be completed safely.

It is hoped that the flagpole might be replaced in September.

Rev Steve Jones, said: “We feel that replacing the Holy Trinity Church flagpole to allow the Union flag and St. George’s flag to fly once again over the centre of Exmouth is very important.

“We have now managed to develop a plan that should be a safe and effective means of providing us with a new, long-lasting, flagpole.

“We hope that the community might wish to partner with us and consider making donations of any size to help us see this project completed.”

Bank transfer donations can be made by emailing Clive House, Holy Trinity treasurer, at treasurer@exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk, or by posting a cheque made payable to Littleham-cum-Exmouth PCC to the Holy Trinity Church Office, 2 Rolle Road, Exmouth, EX8 2AB.

It is also possible make an online donation at https://www.justgiving.com/page/holy-trinity-church-1658997110689?utm_term=E3jQpD8vQ.