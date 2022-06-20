Exmouth student to visit US under church exchange scheme

An Exmouth church has launched an exchange scheme that will send 16 and 17-year-olds on short-term missions to partnering churches in the US.

The scheme has been introduced by Christ Church Exmouth on North Street, and the first person to take part will be Isaac Firth, a student at Exmouth Community College.

He will travel to North Carolina on Saturday, July 2 to spend a month with the King Grace Church in Waccamaw. He will be staying with a host family from the church with teenage children, and will be mentored by the church’s Youth Pastor.

Isaac will arrive in time to help the church’s young members with the final preparations for their July 4 celebrations, and will also go with them on an outreach mission to the town of Jacksonville.

The initiative, called Dynamos Global Experience, has been spearheaded by Christ Church’s Bishop Josep Rossello, supported by his contacts in the US.

He said: “We believe the church is global. Our youth need to experience the wider church beyond our local church communities, in safe and encouraging settings. The short-term mission is a unique opportunity for local students.”

“Mission Trips are intentional service and learning experiences that will help young Christians put their faith into action. Students will serve between three and five weeks during the summer holidays and will experience global mission, build meaningful relationships, experience a different culture, and grow as followers of Jesus. We hope to see this new scheme develop over the next few years.”

Funding for the initiative will come partly from hosting churches, but the young students themselves will also be involved in raising funds for their visits to the US. Isaac’s trip to North Carolina is expected to be the first of many future mission trips from churches in Exmouth to the US, with destinations including Kentucky, Orlando and Pawley’s Island.

Bishop Josep said: “We expect many more young people to take part in this scheme. We are very excited.”

For more information about Dynamos Global Experience, contact Bishop Josep on 07496 317944.



