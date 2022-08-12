News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Volunteers sought for Exmouth charity shop

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:31 PM August 12, 2022
Exmouth parade.

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Exmouth. - Credit: CHSW.

Exmouth’s Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) charity shop are on the lookout for volunteers

CHSW want people who can spare a few hours each week to help out at its shop in the Parade.

Manager Christine Llewellyn said there were a number of benefits to volunteering, and a range of roles to suit all.

Manager of the CHSW shop in Exmouth Parade said: “Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support CHSW and there’s a role to suit everyone, from sorting stock and serving and chatting to customers, to creating eye-catching shop displays.

“You can choose your own hours and gain skills to use for the future; it’s a great way to meet like-minded people and improve your mental well-being.

“And you’ll be part of a happy, friendly team and know that you’re making a difference to local children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“Whether you’re a student, retired, or looking to fill a few hours during the week, we’d love to hear from you,”

Most Read

  1. 1 Chef from Exmouth retains Michelin two star status
  2. 2 'Step aside, Salcombe' - travel article names Exmouth as Devon's up-and-coming destination
  3. 3 South West warning for drought issued
  1. 4 Exmouth town council discuss wildfire threat at latest meeting
  2. 5 How to see the last supermoon of the year this weekend
  3. 6 Exmouth toilets could become an 'eco hub'
  4. 7 Exmouth classic car show returns this August
  5. 8 Christian festival coming to Budleigh
  6. 9 Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week
  7. 10 East Devon Ramblers take the reins on latest walk

The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more, call the shop on 01395 263836.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

exmouth

Devon County Council launch consultation for residents parking in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue

Teenager tangled in buoy on River Exe

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Blackdown House

Council on the lookout for site of new East Devon town

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
exmouth

Exmouth nurse doing charity wing-walk this Sunday

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon