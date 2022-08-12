Volunteers sought for Exmouth charity shop

Exmouth’s Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) charity shop are on the lookout for volunteers

CHSW want people who can spare a few hours each week to help out at its shop in the Parade.

Manager Christine Llewellyn said there were a number of benefits to volunteering, and a range of roles to suit all.

Manager of the CHSW shop in Exmouth Parade said: “Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support CHSW and there’s a role to suit everyone, from sorting stock and serving and chatting to customers, to creating eye-catching shop displays.

“You can choose your own hours and gain skills to use for the future; it’s a great way to meet like-minded people and improve your mental well-being.

“And you’ll be part of a happy, friendly team and know that you’re making a difference to local children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“Whether you’re a student, retired, or looking to fill a few hours during the week, we’d love to hear from you,”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more, call the shop on 01395 263836.