Nostalgia

Dipping in to Exmouth Christmas swims past

Exmouth Christmas Day swim - 1994. Picture: Archant archives Archant

From the archives: we delve in to the Journal’s picture archives to bring you this spread of past Christmas Day swims.

Most people can expect to spend Christmas day opening presents around the tree, sipping sherry and nibbling mince pies.

However, for those that take part in the annual Exmouth swim there can be no such thing as a peaceful Christmas as thousands of people gather at the shoreline, most in fancy dress, ready to rush into the icy waters enmasse.

We’ve had a dip ourselves in to our photo archives and picked a selection of brilliant photographs, taken throughout the decades, that show just how much fun this ever-popular event is.

Don’t miss our special picture spread from this year’s crazy swim in next week’s Exmouth Journal.

If you’ve snapped a picture or two from this year’s big swim then why not share them with our readers? You can send your shots in to the Journal by uploading them to our photo-sharing website - iwitness24. Go to: www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your swim pictures to the East Devon photo group.

