Exmouth Christmas river cruise for young carers

A festive cruise on the River Exe for young carers was organised by both of Exmouth's rotary clubs. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh Archant

Despite strong winds and rain, a Christmas cruise on the River Exe for young carers was declared a success.

The Rotary Club-sponsored trip aboard a Stuart Lines Cruises vessel also featured a Santa’s grotto with the young carers and their siblings each getting gifts.

Drinks, food and entertainment were also provided on the cruise sponsored by both the Exmouth District and Exmouth Raleigh rotary clubs.

A Punch and Judy show was also was performed during the voyage.

Exmouth Raleigh president Stewart Long said: “This is possibly our most rewarding community service event during the year.

“It was most enjoyable to see the youngsters having a good day out.”

He also thanked Stuart Line Cruises for supporting the event and George Eamer who coordinated it over the last seven years.

Anyone who would like to join one of the rotary clubs should go to the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District or Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh websites.