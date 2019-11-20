Exmouth's Christmas set to kick off with town centre fair

Exmouth fayre and market. Picture: Alex Walton/Terry Ife Archant

Preparations for Christmas begin in Exmouth on Friday, December 6, with a festive fair being held in The Strand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas market at Ocean. Ref exe 49-17TI 4371. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas market at Ocean. Ref exe 49-17TI 4371. Picture: Terry Ife

Live music will provide the back drop for the event, organised by the town council, which will launch the town's Christmas festivities.

The fair will open from 3pm until 8pm with primary school children invited to decorate Christmas trees and take part in a lantern parade.

The main Christmas tree, in The Strand, will have its lights switched on and there will be fireworks to mark the occasion.

On Sunday (December 8) Ocean, in The Esplanade, is holding its annual Christmas market from 10.30am until 6pm.

Strand Gardens at Christmas. Strand Gardens at Christmas.

The event will feature a number of festive stalls selling food including cakes and brownies.

Live music will be provided by Ocean's five-piece band All Jazzed Up starting at noon.

Entry is free.