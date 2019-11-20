Advanced search

Exmouth's Christmas set to kick off with town centre fair

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2019

Preparations for Christmas begin in Exmouth on Friday, December 6, with a festive fair being held in The Strand.

Live music will provide the back drop for the event, organised by the town council, which will launch the town's Christmas festivities.

The fair will open from 3pm until 8pm with primary school children invited to decorate Christmas trees and take part in a lantern parade.

The main Christmas tree, in The Strand, will have its lights switched on and there will be fireworks to mark the occasion.

On Sunday (December 8) Ocean, in The Esplanade, is holding its annual Christmas market from 10.30am until 6pm.

The event will feature a number of festive stalls selling food including cakes and brownies.

Live music will be provided by Ocean's five-piece band All Jazzed Up starting at noon.

Entry is free.

