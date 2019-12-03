Advanced search

Christmas lights and festive fayre in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:27 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 03 December 2019

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Archant

Exmouth gets festive on Friday, December 6.

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

There will be a lantern parade to the Strand, where the Christmas lights will be switched on, followed by carol singing, music from the town band, and a firework finale.

The annual Christmas fayre will also be taking place, with more than 30 craft, gift and food stalls in marquees and gazebos.

Santa will be in his grotto in the indoor market and shops will be open late throughout the town centre.

Christmas trees decorated by primary school children will be on display.

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

The event opens at 3pm with live music. The lantern parade leaves All Saints Church at 5.30pm, arriving at the Strand at 6pm for the switching on of the lights.

The community carol singing will be accompanied by Exmouth Town Concert Band, who will also play as the Exmouth Choral Society perform their songs.

The fireworks will round off the celebrations at 7.55pm.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

Plan for 130-bed hotel on caravan site approved after appeal

Hill Pond caravan park. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

Plan for 130-bed hotel on caravan site approved after appeal

Hill Pond caravan park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town management chat on the Shepton Mallet win and the midweek home cup tie with Parkway

The Exmouth Town versus Parkway Les Phillips Cup tie meeting programme cover. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Harriers impress at Devon Crosscountry Championships

Tom Merson on his way to victory during the crosscountry championships. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Withycombe open eight point lead at the top of the league after Ilfracombe success

Action from the Withycombe win at Ilfracombe. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Collett stars as Exmouth Town thirds share spoils with Ottery St Mary

Leigh Collett receives the Town thirds Man of the Match award from team boss Shane Cox. Picture:MARTIN COOK

Second half goals see East Budleigh to clean sheet win at Beer

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1177. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists