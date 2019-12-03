Christmas lights and festive fayre in Exmouth

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Archant

Exmouth gets festive on Friday, December 6.

There will be a lantern parade to the Strand, where the Christmas lights will be switched on, followed by carol singing, music from the town band, and a firework finale.

The annual Christmas fayre will also be taking place, with more than 30 craft, gift and food stalls in marquees and gazebos.

Santa will be in his grotto in the indoor market and shops will be open late throughout the town centre.

Christmas trees decorated by primary school children will be on display.

The event opens at 3pm with live music. The lantern parade leaves All Saints Church at 5.30pm, arriving at the Strand at 6pm for the switching on of the lights.

The community carol singing will be accompanied by Exmouth Town Concert Band, who will also play as the Exmouth Choral Society perform their songs.

The fireworks will round off the celebrations at 7.55pm.