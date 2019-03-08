Knitters' Christmas boxes spread the festive joy across the miles

Exmouth knit and chat Christmas box. Picture: Howard Witts Archant

The plight of those in the poorest areas of Eastern Europe has prompted an Exmouth community group to spread some Christmas joy.

More than 30 members of Exmouth Knit and Chat have been creating, buying and donating items to be included in 20 boxes being shipped to Moldova this Christmas.

Some people in the former Soviet state have to share shoes because they cannot afford more than two pairs per family.

Members of the community group, which meets every Thursday at the Ratcliffe Community Centre, have packed boxes for boys, girls and families.

Some of the boxes include essentials like scarves, hats and gloves as well as toothbrushes.

Sweets, toys and underwear are also included.

Exmouth Knit and Chat group is a social club designed to get its members together to knit things for good causes.

The group has sent thousands of knitted items to regional, national and international charities over the years using wool donated by Exmouth residents.