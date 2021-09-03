News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Choral society sings again

Ron Taylor

Published: 8:00 AM September 3, 2021   
Exmouth Choral Society

Exmouth Choral Society is singing again - Credit: Archant

Exmouth's historic choral society, which was founded in 1867 by William  Vinnicombe, a local organist and conductor, has announced that it will return to choral singing this month and will give a performance of Mendelssohn’s St Paul  in January 2022.  

During our choir’s history, we have given two previous performances of this beautiful melodic piece but our first concert was given in 1882 and then again in 1892.                    So, with a gap of 130 years our conductor Laurence Blyth thought it about time that we gave it another ‘go’. 

It is well known that singing is good for your health so if you have missed it during ‘Lockdown’, or enjoy choral music and have always fancied giving it a try, please come along to our first rehearsal on Monday 6th September starting at 7.30pm at Glenorchy United Reform Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth EX8 1Pl. 

Exmouth News

