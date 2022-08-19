Love to sing? Join Exmouth Choral Society

People who live to sing are being urge to become part of a choral society.

Exmouth Choral Society are set to begin their rehearsals for Bach’s St John Passion on Monday, September 5.

Exmouth Choral Society is a mixed voice choir which has grown to more than 70 members. The repertoire is based around large-scale works such as masses and oratorios.

The singers are drawn from Exmouth and the surrounding towns and villages.

A spokesman for the society said: “We are very friendly mixed voice choir of around 75 members who meet every Monday evening.

The society meets from 7.30pm and 9.15pm at Glenorchy Church Hall, Exeter Road. Musical scores are provided.

For more information visit www.exmouthchoral.org