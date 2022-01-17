The show will go on for town's choral society

Exmouth’s Choral Society will be back on the concert platform at the end of this month.

After a two absence due to the Covid pandemic, Exmouth Choral Society will perform at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, Janurary 29 at 7:30pm. Andrew Millington will accompany the members of the choir in a performance of Mendelssohn’s oratorio “St Paul”, with Musical Director Laurence Blyth back on the rostrum.

Choir Chairman Kate Wilcox said: "We are doing everything we can to make sure that the audience and singers are safe. It means that everybody will be able to enjoy this superb but rarely performed choral work by Mendelssohn. We are now back doing live rehearsals and I am delighted that we are recruiting new members.”

A limited audience of just 100 people will be able to hear the performance due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are £13 for adults and available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/exmouthchoral