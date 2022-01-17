News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

The show will go on for town's choral society

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:40 AM January 17, 2022
exmouth choral society

Exmouth Choral Society in rehearsal - Credit: Exmouth Choral Society

Exmouth’s Choral Society will be back on the concert platform at the end of this month.

After a two absence due to the Covid pandemic, Exmouth Choral Society will perform at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, Janurary 29 at 7:30pm. Andrew Millington will accompany the members of the choir in a performance of Mendelssohn’s oratorio “St Paul”, with Musical Director Laurence Blyth back on the rostrum.

Choir Chairman Kate Wilcox said: "We are doing everything we can to make sure that the audience and singers are safe.  It means that everybody will be able to enjoy this superb but rarely performed choral work by Mendelssohn. We are  now back doing live rehearsals and  I am delighted that we are recruiting new members.” 

A limited audience of just 100 people will be able to hear the performance due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are £13 for adults and available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/exmouthchoral

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The damaged planters in the Strand, thought to have been hit by a car

Exmouth In Bloom 'beyond cross' after vehicle damages their planters

Philippa Davies

person
Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance Helicopter in need of repair following an emergency...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Woman from Devon called her son Lucifer

Devon woman shocks TV hosts after naming son LUCIFER

Paul Jones

person
The view today looking from the Point to Starcross

Local history: the earliest known settlements in Exmouth

Mike Menhenitt, local historian

Logo Icon