Fire in kitchen of Exmouth Chinese takeaway

A fire in Withycombe Village Road, Exmouth. Picture: Jason Underwood Archant

Firefighters have been tackling a fire in the kitchen of an Exmouth takeaway which spread to an extractor unit.

The fire service was called shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday (August 19) to reports of a fire at a Chinese takeaway in Withycombe Village Road.

Four fire engines and an aerial appliance attended.

Fire crews, wearing breathing apparatus, used jets to prevent the fire from escalating but it spread to an extractor unit.

Firefighters cut away part of the walls on the ground and first floors to reach the fire.

As of 2.45pm, three fire appliances were still at the scene with firefighters dampening down hot spots.