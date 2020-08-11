Deaf Academy students move in to new Exmouth children’s home

Registered manager Vicky James accepting the keys to Rolle House from Eagle One director Nick Hole. Picture: Sue McQueenie Archant

Young Deaf Academy students have begun moving into a new children’s home in Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Deaf Academy, which is set to open its doors at the former Rolle College site in September, has teamed up with property company Eagle One to secure an Exmouth home for deaf young people.

Rolle House, named in honour of the academy’s former use, will provide 52-week provision for children in care.

After confirming the move to Exmouth, the academy was struggling to find a suitable building in the town to move to from the existing children’s home, a three-bedroom detached property in Exeter.

Exeter-based Eagle One identified and acquired the property within a month of the first discussions and has granted a long-term lease to the Deaf Academy.

The Academy said it was ‘extremely’ keen not to lose the opportunity to have such an appropriate building located in an ideal location.

Nick Hole, director of Eagle One, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to assist such an exceptionally worthwhile cause.

“The acquisition will enable the Academy to accommodate children who require an intensive amount of assistance and support and will now be available in time for the opening of the Exmouth facility.”

The new home was ready in time for its young people and staff to move in just before lockdown.

Its new residents are delighted with it, according to registered manager of the home Vicky James.

She said: “We’re so grateful to Eagle One for enabling us to provide our young people with such an amazing, homely environment.

“With their help we now have the perfect home in Exmouth, and we haven’t had to compromise on anything.

“The young people we work with deserve the best, and this home really does tick all the boxes.”

The Deaf Academy was set to open its doors at its new £10.5million Douglas Avenue site in April but had to postpone due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A section of the plot was officially handed over the Deaf Academy in June; however students have been unable to resume their studies at the Exmouth campus.