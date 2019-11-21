Children make eco pledges after environmental conference

Children from across Exmouth came together in a bid to come up with ways the town can battle the effects of climate change.

Pupils from the town's primary schools gathered at Ocean for a conference, organised by the town council, to learn about protecting their environment and how they can make a difference to its future.

They attended workshops, led by environmental experts, discussing current problems caused by pollution, plastic waste and the effects of climate change.

Afterwards, the children wrote pledges on postcards including 'I will create a wildflower area in my garden', 'I will pick up litter to prevent our sea from being polluted' and 'I will pick up dog poo to protect our ocean space'.

The pledges will be on display at Exmouth Library.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard said: "I would like to thank all the workshop providers for their input to the day, as well as the schools for taking part, Dartline for providing transport and Ocean for hosting the conference."