Chef from Exmouth retains Michelin two star status

A chef from Exmouth has retained his two star Michelin award for his restaurant in Singapore.

Kirk Westaway was born and raised in Exmouth and attended Withycombe Raleigh Primary School in 1990. Eating vegetables and experiencing food and flavours on his mother's farm in Exmouth.

Exmouth chef Kirk Westaway. - Credit: Pol Divina.

He moved to Singapore 10 years ago in 2012 and is best known for his food which is an interpretation of modern British food.

Kirk travelled from Exmouth to work in kitchens across London for a few years, and also travelling to cook in South America, France, Australia, before moving to Singapore.

Kirk himself worked in the kitchens of two Michelin-star restaurants, the D.O.M in São Paulo, Brazil, and Greenhouse in London.

Exmouth chef Kirk Westaway. - Credit: Kirk Westaway.

Kirk told the Journal: “I decided to create my interpretation of Modern British food, to be honest with who I am and where I am from, sourcing dishes from my roots and reinventing classic dishes that spark hints of nostalgia in the eyes of diners that join me from around the world.

“I normally return to Exmouth once a year to catch up with school friends and family in the town.

“Some of the first stops are picking up a hot meat pastie driving to the seafront to watch the waves."

Kirk is currently the executive chef of the ‘JAAN’ situated on the highest floor of the Swissôtel the Stamford in Singapore.

Kirk says he channels a rooted passion for natural flavours, reminiscent of his childhood in Exmouth into signature culinary masterpieces that are distinctively unique at his restaurant into his food.

In 2016, JAAN was awarded his first Michelin star, and despite the challenges brought by the past couple of years, the restaurant has moved up the ranks to receive its second Michelin Star in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. His two Michelin star status has been retained for 2022.

The restaurant was heavily affected by Covid-19, having to shut for several months and then re-opening again but only allowing groups of five in to allow social distancing, the restaurant flourished, being awarded its Michelin star.



