Charities offered help to revamp their premises

Published: 4:09 PM October 8, 2021

Exmouth charities who need to repair or revamp their premises can apply for £1,000 worth of building materials from a local business.



RGB Building Supplies will give two charities the chance to spend £1,000 each on items of their choice from its Exmouth branch.



To be in the running, charities need to contact the company explaining how they would use the materials, and how the repairs or improvements would benefit their group.



RGB will pick a selection of finalists and ask the public to vote for the two winners.



David Wright, branch manager at RGB Exmouth, said: “There are so many fantastic charities that do so much in the local area – particularly over the last 18 months – and they deserve some extra support.”



To apply for the funding, email RGB@pmwcom.co.uk or write to RGB Community Fund, c/o PMW, PO Box 167, Bideford, Devon, EX39 9DU by Sunday, October 31.



Terms and conditions can be found on RGB’s website – www.rgbltd.co.uk.