Why should you shop locally this Christmas?

Ian MacQueen, chairman of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, outlines the many ways we can help our community - just by shopping locally.

It's so easy to sit at home and buy from the internet, check out the price comparison sites, get the best deal and then have it delivered to your home the next day or even the same day!

Why not have it gift wrapped too?

Perhaps you want to see and feel the merchandise but still want great choice so you go off to Exeter and shop the national retailers.

However, spare a thought for your good old local shops and here's why.

When you buy from an independent, locally-owned business, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses and service providers, which all goes to strengthen the economic base of the community.

Keep our community unique.

Where we shop, where we eat and have fun - all of it makes our community home.

Our one-of-a-kind businesses are an integral part of the distinctive character of this place called Exmouth.

Our tourism businesses also benefit.

Reduce environmental impact, since locally-owned businesses can make more local purchases requiring less transportation as well as being centrally located in a cluster rather than on the edge of town and creating urban sprawl.

Create more jobs, since small local businesses are the largest employer nationally, and in our community, provide the most jobs to residents.

Invest in the community, since local businesses are usually owned by people who live in the community, are less likely to leave, and are more invested in the community's future.

Encourage local prosperity, since in an increasingly homogenised world, entrepreneurs and skilled workers are more likely to invest and settle in communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character.

Why not give yourself and your local retailer a great Christmas this year and SHOP LOCAL!

Happy Christmas!